IIM Shillong Collaborates with NIFT to Conduct Research, Student Exchange Programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong has collaborated with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Shillong to promote professional growth in design and management at the national and international levels. It also aims to promote cross-disciplinary learning as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 objectives.

The key areas of collaboration include knowledge sharing, students exchange programmes, joint field trips, faculty training, mentorship, PhD supervision, joint research and publications, collaboration with foreign experts, and participation in workshops, seminars, and conferences.

The two institutes signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an initial tenure of three years. It was signed by Prof DP Goyal, Director IIM Shillong and Dr Arindam Das, Director of NIFT Shillong.

“On the occasion of MOU signing Prof DP Goyal, Director IIM Shillong, mentioned that the MoU will facilitate cooperation between IIM Shillong and NIFT Shillong, which will eventually promote professional growth both at the national and international levels in design and management, besides promoting cross-disciplinary learning as per the National Education Policy 2020 objectives," reads the official press release.

The IIM Shillong embraces a global, inclusive, innovative spirit grounded in Indian values that accelerates action and impact. Its dynamic community of knowledge seekers are constantly experimenting with new ideas, innovating solutions, pioneering sustainable practices, nurturing personal growth, impacting the local community and transforming management to reinvent tomorrow.

IIM Shillong, was set up by the Government of India in the state of Meghalaya in the year 2007. Located amongst the hills, its meticulously framed curriculum and case-based pedagogy are aimed at preparing the participants in all aspects of management before they enter the corporate arena, it says.

