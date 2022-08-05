IIM Shillong Launches 6-month Business Management Programme for Defence Officers

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong has inaugurated a business management certificate programme for defence officers on Friday. The six-month certificate programme intends to give the executives a thorough business management exposure to analytical, strategic, and entrepreneurial thinking. It aims to reduce the knowledge-action gap and manage the altering dynamics of the military and commercial sectors.

Through interactive lectures, case studies, sessions with industry experts, management games, simulations, and student participation, the course seeks to emphasize experiential learning to the Indian defence forces, which are among the best in the world and are recognized for their competence, prowess, morality, size, and technology.

Prof DP Goyal, Director, IIM Shillong explained how the programme is appealing to defence officers. “This programme will build on the skills defence officials already possess as a result of their years of excellent service to the nation, allowing them to utilize the classroom activities and interact with peers to further enhance their skills. It offers an opportunity to update and refresh one’s skills using the newest, quickly developing technologies. It is a specialized curriculum designed to equip defence commanders with the skills, knowledge, and understanding needed for a seamless transfer into the business world.”

Prof Goyal, Prof Vibhas Amawate, Chair, MDP and Consultancy, Brig Vinod S, SM, VSM, ADG DRZ – East attended the inaugural event. The chief guest for the event was Air Marshal DK Patnaik, AVSM, VM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Eastern Air Command.

Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik, AVSM, VM, Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC in C), Eastern Air Command told the participants that this is a great opportunity to further their education from IIM Shillong while working in the defence. In order to become leaders, he advised participants to learn by giving their best shot and to adopt different worldviews.

