IIM Trichy Launches PG Certificate in Banking & Finance

To meet the demands of this industry, Jaro Education announced the launch of a new PG Certificate Programme in Banking & Finance in association with IIM Trichy. This interdisciplinary one-year programme is designed to build a high-quality academic rigour using specially prepared courseware from IIM Trichy’s eminent faculty.

Rebounding from the pandemic’s impact, the nation witnesses a transformation in Banking & Financial Services. To support transformation in the banking industry in this digital age and equip the professionals with requisite skill-sets, the PG Certificate Programme in Banking & Finance offered by IIM Trichy and powered by Jaro Education includes rigorous pedagogy consisting of case studies, group projects, live and interactive class lectures, and development of term papers, and simulations.

Read | CAT Not Needed, Know Alternative Ways to Get Admission to IIMs

The course helps to acquire key knowledge on the functioning of banks and NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies), get an understanding of broad regulations governing the institutions, gain hands-on experience on real-world case studies, gather insights on new age products and innovations by banking institutions, and develop the ability to make strategy formulation and implementation.

It also includes contents right from the fundamentals and advanced functioning of the banking and financial sector to the application of the strategies in the post-pandemic digital world. This holistic Banking & Finance Course, is curated for professionals to achieve success at all levels in the banking and finance profession, boost their career growth and encourage them to contribute to an organisation’s success by taking up larger roles. The course is open to working professionals who want to excel their career in the BFSI sector.

Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, “In the turbulent times, our nation’s top priority is to boost its economic development based on inclusive growth using BFSI industry’s bold reforms. The economic activity is expected to drive credit growth, forecasts to be 10%-13% annually. India’s digital lending stood at US$75 billion in FY18 and is estimated to reach US$1 trillion by FY23, which is almost a five-fold increase in digital infrastructure. To fulfill the unmet demand, Jaro Education with our long-term partner IIM Trichy will offer a world-class PG programme for professionals in the BFSI sector. I am confident that this techno-functional PG programme will help the banking and financial professionals to build key skill sets, which will enable them to further advance their careers and contribute to Nation’s economic growth."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.