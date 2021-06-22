IIM Udaipur Hosts 9-day Virtual Learning Programme for New MBA Batch

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur commenced Unnati ’21, the annual virtual learning program for the incoming MBA batch of 2021-23. The nine-day program was launched on June 19 and will conclude on June 27. It witnessed the participation of the institute’s Director, Member of the Board of Governors, an industry leader, Dean (Programs), faculty, student clubs, and alumni.

This year, the theme for Unnati ‘21 is ‘Defying the Challenging Times’, which focuses on how the business world is learning to adapt and advance amid the current circumstances. Several webinars, interactive sessions, and engaging activities are being hosted for the students.

The programme also encompasses interactions with senior faculty, student club representatives, and alumni, who would share their campus to corporate journey.

Further, emergence learning solutions will conduct a workshop on ‘Growth Mindset’ for the first three days, and student representatives from various clubs and communities will hold interaction on the fourth day of the program.

This year, IIM Udaipur will be hosting Harsha Bhogle, eminent Sports Commentator and Journalist and Sameer Satpathy, CEO, Personal Care ITC Ltd, among other guests. Bhogle, who is also a distinguished Board Member of IIM Udaipur, will address the IIMU fraternity on the topic ‘Preparedness for Challenges.’

At the launchpad of the event, Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, “We intend to give you a warm welcome into the IIMU Community and accelerate the learning process by providing an interactive platform with the various stakeholders of the institute and industry leaders.”

“Unnati is an opportunity for you to gain valuable insights from the Board of Governors, Faculty, Alumni, Industry Leader, and current students to clarify your expectations for yourself, the institute, and the two years ahead of you," he added.

The event will be concluded with Mr. Sameer Satpathy’s address on ‘Reimagining Opportunities’ on June 27.

