IIM Udaipur Invites Applications for 10-week Entrepreneurship Programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur Incubation Center has opened registrations for its second edition of the pre-incubation programme for start-ups, students, and working professionals with product ideas. The applications for 30 seats have begun on July 26 and will continue till August 26. The programme will commence from September 1 up till November.

The pre-incubation programme aims to support innovative entrepreneurs by enabling them to transform their ideas into a minimum viable product. The 10-week disciplined-based entrepreneurship programme has been divided into eight business modules that will help the participants go from business idea to a functional prototype in a short period of time, says Kannan Soundararajan, CEO, IIMUIC.

The modules will help participants to understand target customers and their problems, design prototype and define business models, understanding pricing and building a financial plan,s and learning on finding investments and launching products in the market.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a surge in entrepreneurship and led to new opportunities by creating a fertile ecosystem. In such a boom, the Pre-Incubation Program has been launched to aid new ideas to become successful products in the market. The program will host live curated workshops, structured modules, offer incubation team support, and provide a learning community with felicitation at the end of the program," IIM Udaipur said.

