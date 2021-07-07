IIM Udaipur Launches 1-year MBA Course

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has invited applications for its one-year MBAs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management for the academic session 2022-23. The online applications can be submitted through its website from today, July 7 to 20.

The 12-month full-time residential MBA program is open to graduates in any discipline and with three years’ work experience in any domain, who meet the eligibility criteria and qualify in the selection process.

The applications will be conducted for four cycles. While the first part of applications will begin from July 7, the second part from August 21, the third one from October 11, and the fourth from December 1.

The programmes are trimester-based and divided into mandatory courses and two elective courses from a list of more than 30 courses covering subjects in general management and in respective areas of specialisation such as supply chain and digital, said Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur in an official press release.

“The students will also work on projects relating to solving business problems using domain knowledge, data, and technology. The programs offer a great opportunity for rewarding careers in companies across verticals like Business Consulting, E-commerce, FMCG, Manufacturing, Retail, and IT companies," added Shah.

The eighth batch of GSCM that passed out in 2021 received an average CTC of 19.27 lakhs per annum with the highest package being 34.98 LPA. The companies included Accenture Strategy, BNY Mellon, Bristlecone, Cognizant, Delhivery, DP World, Jain Irrigations Systems Ltd., ThoughtWorks, and Walmart Labs.

The first DEM Batch of 2020-21 has received an average CTC of 19.3 LPA with the highest at 29.7 LPA. The recruiters have included leading companies like Accenture Strategy & Consulting, CGI Inc, Cognizant, Deloitte, LatentView Analytics, Persistent Systems, and ThoughtWorks.

