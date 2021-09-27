IIM Udaipur Launches Digital Fintech Centre to Develop New Financial Frameworks

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has launched a digital fintech centre to be driven by fintech academia and stakeholders for empowering the development of financial frameworks and technical understanding of the path-breaking industry vertical.

This initiative aims to bring together industry practitioners, market regulators, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, technologists, and academicians to develop new knowledge, practices, and frameworks for the rapidly emerging and disruptive financial vertical.

The center will have access to high-end computing capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning and other tools and skills required for the development of new ideas, frameworks, and practices in this rapidly evolving space that has the potential to redesign and redefine the financial landscape of the country.

“Fintech itself is becoming an area of great interest and is filled with new kinds of activities, which have the potential to dramatically change the BFSI sector in this decade itself. The Centre can therefore play a pivotal role here by bringing together an ecosystem of practitioners, researchers, consumers, and entrepreneurs from this domain and give back to the industry and academia value in terms of knowledge that can be used in practice, policy and education," said Dr Y Shekar, In-Charge, Fintech and Centre for Digital Enterprise, IIM Udaipur.

The launch was announced in the presence of Fintech’s Advisory Board which will work towards providing strategic and directional advice and consists of eminent people from a variety of relevant sectors. The members of the advisory board include Ravindra Pandey, Managing Director, SBI, Prashant Tripathy, Deputy Managing Director, and CIO, MaxLife, Sachin Seth, Partner and Digital Fintech Leader, EY, Monappa Nalyanda, Head Marketing Amazon Pay, Sriram Natarajan, President, Quinte and Nidhi Agarwal, Faculty, IIMU.

Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur said, “IIM Udaipur’s Fintech has the potential to shape the future of Fintech not only in this country or region but in the global context too. India’s breadth and complexity of structure, its well-honed knowledge base in technology and management, and a growing entrepreneurial talent bring the right mix for conducting new experiments and to scale new opportunities.”

