IIM Udaipur Launches Incubation Programme for Startups on Climate Change

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has announced a climate change innovation grant for eligible startups. The grant focuses on supporting early-stage climate tech ventures whose products or services are focused on reducing GHG emissions or addressing the impacts of global warming.

Four lakh rupees will be offered for prototype validation and development grant to two entrepreneurs-in-residence and seven lakh rupees will be bestowed for product development and pilot run to two startups. The application process ends on February 10. The idea presentation by startups will be on March 1. The selected startups will be announced on March 7. The onboarding and incubation will begin on March 10.

Also read| IIT Gandhinagar Hostellers Study Together to Crack CAT With Identical Marks, Now Aiming at IIM Ahmedabad

The cohort has been designed in association with Meity Startup Hub, Meity, the government of India, and Transworld Group to focus on key areas namely, clean energy, mobility and transport, agriculture and food systems, ports and shipping, green buildings, cities, and circular economy.

IIM Udaipur Startup Cohort Towards Climate Change: Eligibility

The startups must have a minimum of two members focused on a new technology or service with high potential for commercial viability and climate impact. The solution must address any of the problem statements mentioned for this climate change innovation grant. It is at either of these stages — proof of concept, prototype development, tested prototype, MVP created, and a roadmap designed.

The solution, once developed, must have the potential to be quickly commercialised and scaled. Preference would be given to innovative ideas for which patent has already been filed or can be filed in the future.

The participating startups will receive the opportunity to brainstorm and validate solutions, get tailored training and support, learn and share in a community of like-minded founders at IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre. They will also get an opportunity to pitch for follow-on funding under other programmes of the incubation centre.

Read| Faculty, Students of IIMs Write Open Letter to PM, Urging to Speak up Against Hate-crime Against Minorities

Kannan Soundararajan, CEO, Incubation Centre, IIM Udaipur said, “We want to provide you and your startup with state-of-the-art mentoring and online training, as well as access to financial support and networking opportunities. The bottom line is a success, both for you and your start-up and for the environment with tangible climate solutions.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.