IIM-Udaipur MBA GSCM Records 100% Placements, Highest Package at Rs 34.98 LPA

Placements at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur’ one-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management Batch of 2020-21 completed with all students getting placed. Despite getting 100 per cent placements, the batch received an average CTC of 19.27 lakhs per annum with the highest package being Rs 34.98 LPA, the IIM informed.

The top 10 percentile of the batch secured an average CTC of Rs 34,97,647; the top 20 percentile secured an average of Rs 30,83,907; and the top 50 percentile received an average CTC of Rs 23,33,363, as per the institute.

In sector-wise break-up, around 37 per cent of the offers were made by Consulting firms followed by 26 per cent offers by logistics, 26 per cent from tech, and the remaining 11 per cent offers from BFSI and manufacturing. Students got roles in the supply chain, operations, sourcing and procurement and project management, supply chain, and business development among others.

The institute’s 8th GSCM batch has received offers from nine firms, of which five recruiters partnered with the institute for the first time. The companies included Accenture Strategy, BNY Mellon, Bristlecone, Cognizant, Delhivery, DP World, Jain Irrigations Systems Ltd., ThoughtWorks, and Walmart Labs.

Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, “Despite the challenges the global pandemic imposed on all sections of business, it is very assuring to see the batch achieve 100 per cent placements. It is indeed a reaffirmation of the intrinsic value the program delivers to the students. It is remarkably so at a time when India is taking center stage as a Global Manufacturing Hub, wherein a course like the one year MBA in GSCM would be able to provide industry a source of managerial talent it needs to infuse.”

R Chandrasekhar, Head, Centre of Supply Chain Management, IIM Udaipur, said, “With a focus on building leadership capabilities, the full-time One-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) offers the opportunity to students to learn from the very eminent faculty and reputed practitioners of the supply chain management domain. I am also really thankful to the members of the GSCM Advisory Board for their unstinting support and strategic guidance. As the global business scenario recovers from the pandemic, there is a great opportunity for business managers to manage the complex supply chains essential for the growth of India and the global economy."

One year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) offers a solid foundation in Management Fundamentals and intensive specialization in GSCM. It is a full-time residential program which started in 2013.