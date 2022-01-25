IIM Udaipur Records 100% Placements, Highest Package at Rs 32.21 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur concluded campus recruitment for its one-year full-time MBA in digital enterprise management batch with 100 per cent placement. The salaries offered to students have also seen arise. The highest package offered this year is recorded at Rs 32.21 lakh, up from Rs 30,67,000. A rise of five per cent.

Not just the highest salary, the average salary offered this year has gone up by seven per cent. This year, the average salary is recorded at Rs 31,30,895 while last year the number was at Rs 19,84,742. The highest rise is in median salaries at 10 per cent. For the current batch, the median salary is at Rs 2 lakh, up from Rs 18.15 lakh last year.

A total of 128 roles were floated to the students and a total of 47 companies participated in the placement season, claims the IIM. The premier B-school announced that the size of this year’s batch was significantly increased over the inaugural batch last year. It consists of 26 students with 3-5 years of work experience, and 11 students with 5+ years of work experience. The average work experience of the cohort is 55 months. The minimum work experience mandatory for doing the course is 3 years.

On this achievement, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, “I congratulate the graduating One-Year MBA Batch in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) for being 100% placed with sought-after roles. The increase in the batch size and the outstanding response by recruiters shows the shift in business paradigms and the rapidly-growing importance of digital learning in the management ecosystem We are happy to see our initiatives in setting up a Centre of Excellence in Digital Enterprise and the 1-year full time MBA have been so well received.”

The students bagged some of the most sought-after roles in highly relevant domains including digital strategy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital experience, and Cloud.

