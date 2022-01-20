IIM Udaipur To Organise Entrepreneurship Summit 2022 to Celebrate Indian Unicorns

Saksham, the entrepreneurship cell of Indian Institute of Management Udaipur, is all set to organise its third E-Summit 2022 with the theme ‘Zilch to Zillion: Celebrating a Decade of Unicorns (companies with a valuation more than $1B)’. The e-summit will start on January 23, 2022 in a virtual format.

The summit aims to honor the efforts and celebrate the accomplishments of all rising entrepreneurs. It will provide a forum to brainstorm and discuss innovation and ingenuity demonstrated by Indian entrepreneurs that have helped India’s unicorns gain a combined market cap of $240 billion.

Read|IIM Udaipur Launches Incubation Programme for Startups on Climate Change

Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur said, “Management schools in India are emerging as the breeding grounds for start-ups, especially Unicorns, by creating an enabling environment in curricula and bringing together key enablers of the ecosystem.”

“Entrepreneurship is one of the core values of IIM Udaipur, and the institute is committed to nurturing future leaders and entrepreneurs who will power their organizations, create innovations in products and services in the emerging economies,” he added.

Yashish Dahiya, co-founder and CEO, Policy Bazaar, and Arjun Mohan, CEO, upGrad, will throw light on how to shape the entrepreneurship landscape and leapfrog to the top league, as the keynote speakers. Other eminent speakers at the E-Summit ’22 are Prashant Pitti, co-founder, EaseMyTrip, Ishan Bansal, co-founder, Groww and Amit Kumar Agrawal, founder, NoBroker, who will talk about their experiences and learnings from building scaled companies in India. Representatives from top-tier venture capital firms like Accel, Chiratae Ventures, Tanglin Venture Partners and Times Internet will also be a part of the summit as speakers and panelists.

The event is supported by a network of corporates, incubators, media partners, including Secure Meters, TiE Udaipur and Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund. Top upcoming D2C (direct-to-consumer) startups like Ugaoo, InACan and Bombay Shaving company are also partnering with the E-Summit ’22 as “Gifting Partner”, “Experience Partner” and “Grooming Partner” respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.