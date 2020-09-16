IIMC Entrance 2020: Exam to be Conducted on October 18, Students Can Appear from Home; Check Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) entrance exams for all its eight PG Diploma courses on October 18. The exams will be conducted in a remote-proctored online mode, which means applicants can now appear for the test from their home or a place of their choice.

Candidates who wish to apply for 2020-21 academic year can register online at iimc.nic.in. The last date for application has been extended till September 23.

IIMC in its notification said that candidates need to have a desktop or laptop with a good internet connection to write the entrance test.

Eligibility

Students holding a degree certificate or appearing/awaiting result of their graduation exam can take IIMC admission test 2020. Final selection will be subject to the production of graduation result/ mark sheet.

Applicants who are born on or after August 1, 1995 are eligible for admission in General category. There is age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

The institute also said that the candidates who have already applied but want to withdraw their candidature will be required to send an email at academiciimc1965@gmail.com mentioning their URN (Unique Registration Number) and payment details. The last date to withdraw the application is September 18.

Candidates can check details here

IIMC said that the new academic year is tentatively scheduled to commence from the second week of November. The first semester classes for all PG Diploma courses will be held in online mode.

Diploma courses offered by the institute

IIMC will be holding the entrance exam for admission to courses including - English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Radio & TV Journalism, Advertising & Public Relations, Odia Journalism, Marathi Journalism, Malayalam Journalism, and Urdu Journalism. Candidates can apply for up to four courses.

Registration fee

Candidates belonging to General category will have to pay application fee of Rs 1,000. Those belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EBC/ Differently-abled category will be required to pay Rs 750.