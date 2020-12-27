IIMC Recruitment 2021: Non-teaching Posts Ppen; Apply by January 15 at iimc.nic.in

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is looking to hire candidates for several non-academic posts. Those interested can apply for the IIMC recruitment notification published on its official website iimc.nic.in. The candidates must have a postgraduate degree from an institute recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The last date to apply for the vacant position is January 15, 2021.

Direct link to IIMC recruitment 2021 application form- iimc.site

IIMC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

● Group A Registrar Post: 1 post

● Group 1 A Post of Deputy Registrar: 1 post

● Senior Research Officer Group-A: 1 post

● Group 1 A Assistant Registrar Post: 1 Post

● Group A Assistant Director (Official Language): 1 post.

● Group B Senior Private Secretary: 1 post

● Group B Section Officer: 2 posts

● Group 2 B Senior Personal Assistants: 2 posts.

● Group B Assistant: 1 post

● Group 2 B Libraries and Information Assistant: 2 posts.

● Group: C Junior Stenographer: 1 post

● Group: C LDC / Typist Posts: 4 Posts

Eligibility for IIMC recruitment 2021

The candidates must have a postgraduate with a masters degree with UGC seven point scale or at least 55 per cent marks or equivalent Grade B from a recognised university.

Steps to apply for IIMC recruitment 2021

● Visit the official website iimc.nic.in

● Visit the news and announcements section on the homepage and select ‘Link for filling up non-academic posts in IIMC

● A description box would open up giving details about job profile along with a link to the online application form for IIMC recruitment 2021

● Fill up the application form with details including the post, its advertisement number available in the news and announcements section followed by personal information including your name, address, date-of-birth, contact number, email address, and category information.

● Upload a soft copy of photograph and signature, fill up the educational qualifications and professional experience.

● Then mention a reference, if any. Read the instructions and submit. Candidates will get a confirmation mail on the registered email ID.

● Login the IIMC employment portal using the registered email ID

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) offers postgraduate diploma courses in mass communication- postgraduate diploma in radio and television, postgraduate diploma in English journalism, postgraduate diploma in Hindi journalism and a postgraduate diploma in Urdu journalism. Some other courses including postgraduate diploma journalism in Odia, Marathi and Malayalam are available at regional centres.

It has six academic centres with the central one in Delhi and five regional centres IIMC Dhenkanal, IIMC Aizawl, IIMC Jammu, IIMC Amravati and IIMC Kottayam