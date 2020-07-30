IIMC to Hold Merit-based Selection Process for Academic Session 2020-21; Online Classes for First Semester Students

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has decided against holding an entrance test this year. The decision has been taken in light of the rising Covid-19 cases. This year, the IIMC will follow a marks-based selection process. Weightage will be given to the marks scored by candidates in graduation, Class 12 and 10. However, the institute will conduct online interviews.

“In view of the worsening situation of Covid-19 in many regions and receipt of inquiries from concerned candidates and parents about the need to travel to centres for appearing in the entrance examination, the Institute has, now, decided to go for a marks-based selection process,” said the institute in a notification.

The institute will give 40 per cent weightage to marks obtained in graduation, 20 per cent each to Class 12 and 10. The interview will carry 20 marks. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored out of 100.

The result will be declared around September on the official website of IIMC at iimc.nic.in.

It will be conducting classes of the first semester online because of Covid-19 situation.

"It is expected from all the prospective students that they have access to a good quality laptop or computer with strong internet connection at home or their place of stay," said the institute.

IIMC offers courses in journalism and advertising and public relations. Students can pursue journalism courses in various languages which include English, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi and Odia and Urdu. Apart from the main campus which is located in New Delhi, the institute has five other regional centres – Dhenkanal, Kottayam, Amravati, Jammu and Aizawl.

It has also pushed back the last date for submitting applications for Urdu, Odia, Malayalam and Marathi journalism courses to August 14.