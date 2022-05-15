IISc Bangalore Admissions for BTech in Mathematics, Computing from June 1

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is all set to begin the online application process for its recently launched BTech in mathematics and computing course. Admissions to the programme will, however, be done on the basis of the JEE Advanced scores. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at iisc.ac.in from June 1. The last date to apply for the programme is August 31, as per official information.

Earlier this month, IISc Bangalore had tweeted, saying “Applications will open soon for our new BTech in Mathematics & Computing. The programme will allow you to gain hands-on experience in #math, #AI & #ML, computational science, theoretical comp. sci., quantum computing, signal processing, comp biology & mathematical finance."

“The new undergraduate programme seeks to enter a niche area with the aim of producing future leaders who will be at the forefront of research, development, and innovation in futuristic disciplines and next generation technologies that require deep use of mathematics, computer science, and data science,” the institute had earlier said.

Students must have cleared class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board with physics, chemistry, mathematics as core subjects along with a language, and any subject other than the above four.

The course has a total of 52 seats which includes eight supernumerary seats for female candidates and four for foreign nations, NRI and OCI students.

The course includes mathematics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, computational science, theoretical computer science, quantum computing, signal processing, computational biology and mathematical finance. The programme will have four semesters including six courses each in math and computing along with sciences, humanities, and other engineering disciplines. Students can choose softcore credits from several courses in mathematics and computing apart from many electives offered by the institute. After the BTech in Mathematics and Computing degree, students can also go for an MTech degree by taking an additional year and project credit, the institute has informed.

The course fee for the general, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 2,20,200 for the first year while for SC and ST category candidates, it is Rs 20,200. Students can opt for research or industry projects in their fourth year. The course aims to produce future leaders who will be at the “forefront of research, development, and innovation in futuristic disciplines and next generation technologies that require deep use of mathematics, computer science, and data science," reads the official website.

