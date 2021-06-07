IISc Bangalore Extends Application Deadline for BSc Research Programme

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has extended the last date for the online submission of application form for Bachelor of Science (Research) Programme till June 15.

Candidates who have completed their Class 12 board exams in 2020 and those who are expecting their results this year are eligible to apply for admission to this programme. Candidates must have studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as main subjects in class 12. Candidates who have studied Biology, Statistics, Electronics, Computer Science along with Physics, Chemistry and Math are also eligible to apply. Besides, candidates must have secured a first class or 60 per cent or equivalent grade in class 12.

Candidates can register using their e-mail address or application number. The application fee is Rs 500 for General/OBC/KM candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST/PWD categories.

The four-year Bachelor of Science (Research) Programme consists of eight semesters, out of which, the final two semesters comprises entirely of research projects. The major disciplines available in the Bachelor of Science (Research) Programme include Biology, Chemistry, Earth & Environmental, Science, Materials, Mathematics and Physics. Apart from these subjects, Humanities and Engineering are also part of the course work.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of national entrance exams including KVPY Fellows, AIPMT, JEE-Main, JEE-Advanced and NEET-UG. Depending on the students performance in these exams, students will be able to avail themselves the standard scholarships offered by KVPY and DST-INSPIRE.

Students who complete the BSc degree successfully will have the option of getting a Master of Science degree by studying at the institute for a fifth year. Students opting for the Master of Science programme will get both Bachelor of Science (Research) and Master of Science degrees at the end of the fifth year .

