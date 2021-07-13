IISc Bangalore Invites Applications for KVPY Fellowships

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has invited applications for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2021 on the official portal kvpy.iisc.ac.in. The KVPY programme is offered to students of the first year of any undergraduate program in basic sciences including BSc, BS, BStat, BMath, Int MSc, MS to pursue a career in research.

The eligible and interested students can apply for KVPY 2021 application form by August 25 in online mode. The selection of candidates will be done through KVPY 2021 aptitude test which is scheduled to be conducted on November 7.

KVPY 2021: Eligibility criteria

Those studying in classes 11, 12, and first year of the undergraduate programme in the science stream can apply for this fellowship programme.

KVPY 2021: How to apply

KVPY 2021 registration form is available only in online mode. Here the steps to submit the application.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KVPY at kvpy.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, ‘Application link for KVPY registration’.

Step 3: Register yourself by entering the required details and save the user id and password for subsequent logins.

Step 4: Now, re-login with the registered credentials and fill up the KVPY application form.

Step 5: Upload the scanned images of the recent passport-size photograph, signature and other required documents.

Step 6: Pay the KVPY application fees of Rs 1250 and submit the application form.

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is a national-level fellowship programme for talented students willing to pursue courses in basic sciences such as B.Sc., B. Stat, Integrated M.Sc., and M.S in either Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, or Biology. All the selected candidates are paid a monthly stipend of Rs. 5,000 along with an annual contingency grant of Rs 20000 during the first to the third year of B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S while in 4th to 5th years of Integrated M.Sc. /M.S./M.Math./M.Stat, they get a monthly stipend of Rs 7,000 along with an annual contingency grant of 28000.

