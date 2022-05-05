IISc Bangalore Invites UG Students to Apply for Summer Internship in Computer Science

The Department of Computer Science and Automation (CSA) of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has invited applications for the Narendra summer internship programme 2022. The programme is open to students pursuing bachelor’s or master’s degrees in Computer Science or allied subjects from a recognised university in India.

The programme is being supported by Microsoft Research India. Candidates can submit their application online through a Google Form link available at csa.iisc.ac. The last date of application is May 10 and the selection list will be released on May 17.

Applicants will have to produce a recommendation letter from a faculty member of their department. Students will also have to submit the faculty member’s official email id so that CSA, IISc Bangalore can send requests directly to them.

All applications will be reviewed by a committee of faculty members at CSA, and the selected candidates will be informed about the selection by May 20. Details like candidates’ GPA/ percentage will be duly verified by the committee before shortlisting for the programme.

IISc Internship: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to csaiisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Narendra Summer Internship 2022 link available under the Announcement tab on the homepage of the website

Step 3: Read the details of the programme before clicking on the application link

Step 4: You will now be redirected to a Google Form link Step 5: Here submit personal and academic details in specified fields Step 6: Submit your application

The internship can either be in-person, virtual or hybrid. Selected candidates will be paid a consolidated amount of Rs 10,000 per month as a stipend and they will have to arrange their accommodation and travel by themselves.

Candidates have been advised to use their own laptops for their project as CSA will only be providing Networking and internet resources during the duration of the programme.

For more information on the Narendra Summit Programme, candidates may write to narendraintrernship.csa@iisc.ac.in. This email address will be the sole channel of official communication, as per official notice.

