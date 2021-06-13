IISc Bangalore Offers Free Course on IoT

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, is offering a free course on Internet of Things (IoT) that will explore designing of smart objects that provide collaboration and ubiquitous services. Candidates willing to apply for the course can do so up till August 2 on the official website of NPTEL. The course will begin from July 26.

The course is free to enroll, however, if to get a certificate, candidates will have to write a physical, proctored certification exam conducted by IIM Rohtak. The exam will be held on September 26 and is optional for a fee of Rs 1000. The exam will be conducted over two sessions - the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The course is best suited for those studying postgraduate in Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering Control and Instrumentation.

At the end of the eight-week course, students are expected to make the right choice of hardware, software and protocols for the proposed application. The course will also highlight design for longevity/energy efficiency will be highlighted. Step by step system design will be introduced as well as small video chips that will allow students to prototype will be displayed.

The course curriculum comprises of an introduction to IoT, its applications and challenges, addressing the power challenge like RFID, energy harvesting, battery based systems and power management systems. It will also include system design for low power such as LDO, DC-DC converters, low power software, sensors and actuators, IoT protocols, and low power wireless technologies.

To be eligible to get the certificate, the students will be have to receive an average assignment score of 25 per cent in six assignments out of the total eight assignments given in the course. S/he will also have to score 75 per cent in the proctored certification exam out of 100. The final score will be the total of the average assignment score and exam score. Candidates will receive an e-certification if they pass the exam.

