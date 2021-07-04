IISc Bangalore Offers Online Courses, Here's List of Top Programmes Anyone Can Pursue

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is offering several online courses amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of the courses range for one to two month and covers various topics including physics, chemistry, math, medical science, etc. The courses can be availed while sitting at home and are taught by the faculty of IISc. Anyone can pursue these courses and no entrance exam is required. Take a look at the online courses offered by the institute:

Design for the Internet of Things

An online course on Design for the Internet of Things, the course is being offered for free on the NPTEL platform of SWAYAM. To be conducted between July 26 and September 17, as part of the course, small video clips will be displayed that will be conducted by professor Prabhakar who is a principal research scientist at IISc.

Matrix Theory

This online course on matrix theory is available on the NPTEL platform, taught by Prof Chandra Murthy. The course includes an introduction to properties of matrices, matrix multiplication, the trace of a matrix, matrix transpose, and Hermitian matrix and is divided into several small videos on each chapter.

Mathematical Aspects of Biomedical Electronic System Design

Best suited for engineering students, faculty from engineering colleges, and medical students, the course will provide exposure to mathematical analysis and its importance in translational biomedical systems. The course will begin from July 26 and can be registered on SWAYAM. An exam will be conducted post the course which is optional.

Concentration inequalities

This graduate-level course will cover the basic material on concentration inequalities and introduce several advanced topics and techniques. The utility of the inequalities derived will be illustrated by drawing on applications from electrical engineering, computer science and statistics. The eight-week online course will begin on August 23 and is best suited for postgraduate level engineers.

Bonds and Bands in Solids

This course is intended for those students and professionals from chemistry, physics, materials science, and electronics background. The twelve-week course will begin on July 26 and will cover topics such as Bloch’s theorem, Energy bands, Density of States, Phonon Photon interaction, thermal properties of insulators, to name a few.

First Course on Partial Differential Equations - I

This course is intended for students of Mathematics, science and engineering background and covers partial differential equations. The course two parts – 20 hours each. After finishing the First Course on Partial Differential Equations - I, applicants can opt for the Part II course, wherein more details on the relevant topics are discussed by the faculty of IISc. The online course is also available on SWAYAM.

