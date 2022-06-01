IISc Bangalore Offers Research Fellowship in Material Engineering to MTech Students

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore’s Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) will offer a sponsored fellowship programme for second year Master of Technology (MTech) students starting from the academic year 2022-23. The goal of the programme is to help expand the talent pool in support of India’s evolving semiconductor industry.

Offered in collaboration with the Applied Materials India Private Limited has, the fellowship is designed to provide opportunities for students from traditional engineering and science disciplines to gain expertise in electronics and semiconductor technology.

Two second-year master’s students from mechanical, chemical and electrical engineering streams of CeNSE are eligible for the two-year fellowship programme. In addition to opportunities to conduct research on materials engineering, participants of the programme will be eligible for internships at Applied Materials India.

Commenting on the initiative, Srinivas Satya, Country President, Applied Materials India, said “We are delighted to offer the MTech fellowship to students from the CeNSE. Through the program, we aim to build upon the foundation students have acquired in their undergraduate courses across nanoscience and engineering. We look forward to collaborating with the CeNSE faculty to shape the MTech curriculum and inspire the next-generation of innovators.”

“We look forward to the positive impact the collaboration can bring, especially in the areas of mechanical, electrical, materials and chemical engineering, physical and chemical sciences. The initiative will connect the students to highly trained tech-professionals and make them industry ready,” added Professor Srinivasan Raghavan, CeNSE, IISc.

Commenting on the impact of this relationship, Suraj Rengarajan, Managing Director and CTO, Applied Materials India, said “There is an increased need for highly skilled tech workers to support the AI computing era. We aim to provide a major boost to the innovation ecosystem as a result of the collaboration. Students can gain specialized skills through the fellowship, which can help lead to incredible career opportunities.”

