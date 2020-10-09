IISc Bangalore to Begin New Advanced Course in Computational Data Science

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore will launch an Advanced Program in Computational Data Science soon. The IISc announced that the ten-month executive programme is for aspiring data engineers, data architects, data analysts and data scientists. IISc has offered the course in association with TalentSprint – an online learning platform.

The applications for enrolling into Advanced Program in Computational Data Science in the first division will commence in January 2021. The cohort will accept 50 professionals from India, APAC and the Middle East.

Interested individuals can log on to iisc.talentsprint.com/cds/ and apply. Candidates should have a bachelors’ degree and a minimum of one year work experience and programming knowledge.

The initiative will equip current as well as aspiring data engineers, along with data scientists, data analysts and data architects, with the up to date aptitude to lead the workforce of the future.

A team of leading faculty and specialists from an interdisciplinary background will lead the advanced program. They will teach live and mentor participants and interactive online classes to solve data science problems. The program will also enable enrolees to form a personal portfolio of data stories to lay out on their career profiles.

With the program, the participants will be able to connect with TalentSprint’s matrix of deep-tech professionals from around the world. The course curriculum will involve machine learning, data engineering, neural networks, mathematics of data science, and business analytics. It will also have a case study where professionals will analyse how industry uses computational data science with real-world use cases.

According to Dr Santanu Paul, co-founder and CEO of TalentSprint, it would be the first data science program in India that has been explicitly designed to help industry professionals reboot and re-orient their careers in sync with the scope in a hyper-digital economy in the post-pandemic period.

Sashikumaar Ganesan, chair of the Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS) at IISc and programme dean promises that participants will get a chance to bring own projects and get mentored on solutions.