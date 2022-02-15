IISc Bangalore to Offer Medical Degres, Set-up 800-bed Multispecialty Hospital Worth Rs 425 Crore

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will be setting up a postgraduate medical school along with a multi-speciality hospital on campus soon. The not-for-profit hospital will feature 800 beds and will cater to the clinical training and research activities of the academic programme. The institute has received funding of 425 crore rupees to set up the hospital.

The institute will offer an integrated dual degree MD-PhD programme in clinical research to develop new treatments and healthcare solutions. As per the official notice by IISc, the students will be trained simultaneously in the hospital as well as in the science and engineering laboratories at IISc.

The building will be designed by Ahmedabad-based architects Archi Medes (I) Consultants Pvt Ltd. It has also received from philanthropists Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and NS Parthasarathy. “The couples will collectively donate Rs 425 crore (equivalent to about USD 60 million) for the project. After its founding, this is the largest single private donation received by IISc. The hospital will be named as the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital," read the official notice.

The Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital will be built within the existing IISc Bengaluru campus, and will have access to the science and engineering faculties and labs. The ground-breaking is planned for June 2022 and the hospital will be operational by the end of 2024, the institute added.

The hospital will have advanced facilities for diagnostics, treatment, and research. The clinical and surgical departments in the hospital will facilitate comprehensive treatment and healthcare delivery in several specialities including oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, dermatology, and plastic surgery, organ transplant, robotic surgery, ophthalmology, etc.

Further, students admitted to specific MD/MS and DM/MCh programmes will also be trained in appropriate sections of the hospital along with their classroom and laboratory training. The hospital will also implement advanced digital technologies and solutions.

“We are extremely grateful to Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and NS Parthasarathy for their magnanimous gesture. Their generous contribution will help us realise our vision of seamless coupling between clinical sciences, basic sciences, and engineering technology disciplines, all anchored within a vibrant university campus, enabling cross-disciplinary training and research opportunities for young minds. We hope that this creates a new template for institution building in India, particularly in medical research," Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc said.

