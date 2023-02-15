Boeing today announced seven teams comprising university students and early stage start-up entrepreneurs as winners of the second edition of Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) program 2022-23. Winners will be further supported by Boeing and the respective incubator partner for over six months, to help develop their ideas into market-ready and viable business solutions.

The seven winning teams are SpaceFields Pvt. Ltd. from the Society for Innovation and Development (SID) – IISC Bengaluru; HEM Dimensions Pvt. Ltd. from SID – IISC Bengaluru; Scavengex from IIT Madras Incubation Cell; CeraTattva InnoTech Pvt. LTD. from IIT Madras Incubation Cell; Modulo EV from the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) – IIT Delhi; SAP AEROSPACE from FIIT – IIT Delhi; and Galanto Innovations Pvt Ltd. Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IIEC) – IIT Gandhinagar.

Each of these seven teams received Rs 10 lakh as cash prize, and their ideas covered solutions for community development, defence and space industry, and sustainability.

“BUILD is an excellent platform that provides young Indian minds and start-up enthusiasts a chance to hone their skills and mature their ideas for implementation. I want to congratulate our incubator partners for leading this program for over six months and thank all the applicants for their active participation,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India. “We are committed to fostering innovation and nurturing talent through collaborations and partnerships to strengthen the student and start-up ecosystem in India for India, and the world”, added Gupte.

Boeing partnered with seven incubators, namely, Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship – IIT Mumbai, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer – IIT Delhi, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center – IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Madras Incubation Cell, Society for Innovation and Development – IISC Bengaluru, T-Hub Hyderabad, and Technology Business Incubator – KIIT Bhubaneshwar to launch BUILD in India. The applicants were invited to submit ideas in the fields of mobility, space, connectivity, Industry 4.0 technology, enterprise digital solutions, sustainability, and data analytics/AI.

Following a stringent evaluation process, 70 shortlisted teams entered the regional boot camp, of which regional and national finalists received guidance from start-up ecosystem experts, incubator partners, and Boeing engineers to incubate ideas. Participants further received access to Boeing’s innovation ecosystem.

