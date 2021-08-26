IISc Invites Applications for its 5-Month Course on Digital Manufacturing and Smart Factories

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has invited applications for its Advanced Certification Program in Digital Manufacturing and Smart Factories. The five-month course has been launched in partnership with TalentSprint. A total of 50 seats are available for the postgraduate (PG) course.

The programme will cover topics such as product design and manufacturing, mechanical engineering, electronic systems engineering, materials engineering, computer science, and automation.

To apply for the courses, candidates must have completed BE or ME, BTech or MTech, or an equivalent degree along with one year of experience in the relevant field. The course is ideal for professionals working in the manufacturing industry mainly in strategic and managerial roles.

It is also suitable for professionals working across IoT, product design, materials, mechanics, and system design functions in automotive, aerospace, FMCG, pharma equipment production, energy, metals and mining, and oil and gas.

Applicants will learn from IISc faculty and experts as well as get hands-on experience with lab demonstrations and exercises using digital tools at IISc Smart Factory Labs.

“The digital manufacturing industry is growing and is expected to reach $767.82 billion by 2025. India, among other countries, views manufacturing as vital to the country’s digital transformation strategy. With smart factories re-imagining manufacturing jobs, there is a growing need for professionals savvy with emerging technologies to lead the digital transformation in the sector," IISc said.

The curriculum will cover digital manufacturing, electronics and mechatronics, IoT, robotics, AI, ML, analytics, cybersecurity, AR, VR, MR, and Haptics to name a few.

