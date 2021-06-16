IISC JAM 2021 Allotment List Today: Documents Needed for Admission

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will be releasing its first allotment list today (June 16) for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM). Candidates who have registered for the JAM 2021 can check the list of selected students on the official portal- jam.iisc.ac.in.

According to the official schedule available, the institutes will be releasing a second allotment list on July 1 followed by a third one on July 16. The admission process for JAM 2021 will go on till July 20, 2021. Giving relief to the students, the eligibility requirement of aggregate marks is relaxed to pass in qualifying exams for IISC JAM 2021.

Furthers applicants who haven’t been able to submit some of the required documents along with their applications to admission have been asked to submit an undertaking available of JOAPS. The missing documents will then have to be submitted to the institute before September 30, 2021.

The admission given to such candidates will be provisional until they submit the missing documents. Candidates who have been promoted without a mark sheet can submit their promotion certificate. This promotion certificate must be duly signed by the Head of the Institute with the mention the subjects are in that semester/year.

IISC JAM 2021: Document needed for admission.

The following set of documents are required to be submitted for admission through IISC JAM

Class X Certificate

Class XII Marksheet

Marksheets of all semester/ years of the qualifying degree

Nationality certificate that could include Aadhar Card/ Voter ID card or the first page of the Passport.

Category certificates for ONC- NCL, EWS, SC or ST applicants

PwD Certificate for PwD applicants

After the declaration of the selected candidates, the organizing institute will be sending a formal intimation to these candidates concerned. Next, these candidates will be required to submit an acceptance form along with an advance seat booking fee through the JAM portal, within the deadline mentioned in the offer letter. This advancement made by students will be adjusted against the fees of the admitting institute at the time of registration.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here