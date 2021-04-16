IISc Launches Online Advanced Certification Program in VLSI Chip Design

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has launched an online postgraduate level advanced certification programme in VLSI chip design for industry professionals. The course aims to train the learner to design future-ready chips with capabilities that can power new-age technologies such as AI, IoT, VR, Mobility, Cloud, and analytics, as per the institute. The applications for the course are now open for the first cohort. Classes are scheduled to start from June 27 onwards.

The course has been designed in collaboration with TalentSprint and is the fourth deep-tech programme offered by the two jointly. The course will be delivered through live classes by faculty from the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (DESE) at IISc. The programme will also enable participants to learn hands-on and practice on industry projects using state-of-the-art VLSI tools and boards.

Interested candidates should have B.E./M.E./B.Tech/M.Tech or an equivalent degree to be eligible to take the course. The applicant should have a minimum of one year of work experience in the VLSI domain or having VLSI working knowledge.

The programme fee for domestic participants is Rs 2,50,000 and $3,600 for international participants. The programme kit (FPGA Boards with Cadence Tools) can be availed in Rs 75,000 by domestic participants, and in $1,200 by international participants.

