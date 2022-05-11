IISc Offers Advanced PG Certification in 5G Technologies with AI and Cloud

One of the most prestigious colleges in India Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is offering a postgraduate level advanced certification programme in 5G technologies with AI and cloud. The programme aims to help tech professionals be at the forefront of the evolving 5G in hyper-connected communication space. Being offered in partnership with TalentSprint, a global edtech company the course aims at creating a ‘expert pool of 5G-ready professionals’.

The course is designed for working professionals with engineering or related degrees and a minimum of two years of experience. The format is divided into two programs, one spans over a nine-month executive programme with advanced certification in 5G Technologies with AI and Cloud. The other is a six-month executive programme with advanced certification in 5G technologies followed by campus visit to IISc Bangalore, Live interactive sessions by IISc faculty and industry experts.

Read | IISc Bangalore Invites UG Students to Apply for Summer Internship in Computer Science

For the nine-month course students will be charged Rs 3.20 lakh and for the six-month course, a fee of Rs 2.80 lakh will be applicable. The programme will be taught by a team of leading researchers and experts led by Professor Chandra R. Murthy. The programme will be delivered on TalentSprint’s digital platform ipearl.ai. To apply, applicants can visit the programme page iisc.talentsprint.com/5g/

According to Prof. Chandra R. Murthy, Department of Electrical Communication Engineering at IISc Bangalore, “With the advent of 5G technologies, the requirement for guaranteed high-speed data transfer will be critical for seamless operations. Other key features of 5G such as RAN disaggregation, cloudification, network slicing, etc. will revolutionize communications, the Internet of Things and applications of AI. Understanding the way these features are brought into the standard is key to finding ways to exploit their full potential. Furthermore, with the availability of open-source software stacks, 5G becomes largely a software-based solution, which India is well-positioned to enter into in a big way. This programme will cover the practical, theoretical, and technological aspects of 5G Communication Systems and will be a game changer for the future career prospects. 5G provides greater capacity, improved reliability, and wider geographical coverage, at higher data speeds and the country needs to be ready with talent for building products and services around it.”

Read | IISc Bangalore to Begin Application for Newly Launched BTech in Mathematics, Computing Soon

Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint, said, “We have always been pioneers in offering futuristic deep-tech programs. Our confidence to create talent for the future comes from the success that cohort after cohort has had in terms of applying their learnings in their careers. Our focus has been on creating talent for the jobs of the future. In India, we are at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Hence, we decided to take the lead in talent creation for a 5G ecosystem. We are delighted to announce yet another forward-looking programme with IISc. This programme has been specifically designed to build a solid foundation of 5G communications for evaluation, use and implementation, for working professionals.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.