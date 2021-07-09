IISc Offers PG Certificate in Digital Manufacturing, Smart Factories, Applications Open

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore launches a postgraduate-level advanced certification programme in digital manufacturing and smart factories. The course is launched in partnership with TalentSprint. The five-month programme, coordinated by the Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing (CPDM) at IISc, is ideal for current and aspiring smart factory strategy and management professionals as well as those in IoT, automotive, aerospace, FMCG, pharma, energy, metallurgy industries.

The course will begin in September and the application process is currently open. Anyone with one year of experience post a bachelor’s level degree in engineering can apply for the course. It is offered at a fee of Rs 3.46 lakh. Students can avail EMI options, as well as scholarships for the course. It will be delivered in hybrid mode. Interested can apply at iisc.talentsprint.com.

TalentSprint - the online platform claims - participants will learn from over 15 strong interdisciplinary faculty groups comprising product design and manufacturing, mechanical engineering, electronics systems engineering, materials engineering, computer science, and automation departments at IISc. The course will consist of live interactive masterclass lectures, labs using state-of-the-art digital tools, and live project implementation at IISc smart factory labs are some of the highlights of the programme.

Announcing the programme, Prof Amaresh Chakrabarti, Head of CPDM, IISc, said: “The programme will benefit from hands-on exposure and interactions with tools at IISc Smart Factory – a Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) under the SAMARTH Udyog Bharat 4.0 Programme of the Department of Heavy Industries, Government of India.”

