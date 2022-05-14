IISc, Plaksha University to Train Teachers, Students in Robotics, Cyber-Physical Systems Research

Plaksha University, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), have partnered to jointly “foster" faculty and students at both the institutes. Under this partnership, the two institute will do pursue research, publications, conferences, and faculty and staff professional development, especially in the field of robotics and cyber-physical systems.

“With this partnership, the programme intends to further strengthen the strong research collaborations between the two institutions and leverage expertise in robotics and cyber-physical systems (IISc’s Robert Bosch Centre for Cyber Physical Systems), Digital Health (Plaksha University’s Human & Planetary Health Institute) and Sensor Technology (IISc’s Centre for Nano Science and Engineering)," reads the press release by the institute.

Prof. Rudra Pratap, the founding Vice Chancellor of Plaksha University and former deputy director of Indian Institute of Science, said, ‘It is our honor to partner with IISc. Together with the expertise of both institutions, we will work on developing cutting edge research programs and explore greater avenues for students and faculty to shape their academic careers. Our partnership with IISc will keep evolving as we move further, and we look forward to deeper collaborations including a prospective joint PhD supervision which is on the cards.”

Prof. Navakanta Bhat, Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc, said, “We are glad to partner with a niche institute like the Plaksha University. This partnership will greatly encourage students from both IISc and Plaksha University to pursue interesting research projects, and will give them a unique opportunity to learn from experts at both institutions. We look forward to our collaborations with them in new and diverse areas.”

