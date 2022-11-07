IISc Project Assistant Recruitment: Applications Open for Graduates, Salary Upto Rs 31,000

The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up the vacant posts of 2 Project Assistant & Project Associate-1. This is a great opportunity for those who want to work in Bengaluru. November 30, 2022 is the last date to apply, interested candidates should apply immediately.

Before applying it is important to know about the post information, qualification, salary, age limit, application fee, selection process. Here is information about all this.

Indian Institute of Science Recruitment: Important Dates:

Notification Release Date: 05/11/2022

Last Date for Sending E-mail: 30/11/2022

Indian Institute of Science Recruitment: Total Vacancy

Vacancy Details:

Project Assistant: 1

Project Associate-1 : 1

Indian Institute of Science Recruitment: Selection Process

There will be two stages for the selection for the candidates. Candidates will first have to sit for the written test and then will have to give the interview. Those who will clear both the stages will get the posts.

Indian Institute of Science Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Those interested for the position can check the qualification details required.

Education Qualification: For both the post the required education qualification is different.

Project Assistant: Diploma in Engineering & Technology, BSc

Project Associate -1 : Graduation in Engineering/ Technology, Post Graduation in Natural/ Agricultural Science, MVSC

Age Limit: The age limit for the applicants applying for the post is also different. Candidates should note that it is different for two posts.

Project Assistant: Maximum 50 Years

Project Associate-1 : Maximum 35 Years

Age Relaxation: As per Indian Institute of Science Recruitment Notification.

Indian Institute of Science Recruitment: Salary

The notification mentioned that the salary for both the posts are different. For the project assistant, the salary is ₹ 20,000 per month. While for the post of project associate, the salary is around ₹ 31,000 per month.

Indian Institute of Science Recruitment: How to Apply?

Step 1. Candidates should send the filled application form along with necessary documents to the e-mail id pbanerjee@iisc.ac.in before November 30, 2022.

