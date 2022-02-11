IISc Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 Technical Assistant Posts, Salary Upto Rs 21,700

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has notified the recruitment process for filling 100 vacancies of technical assistant posts. Candidates can apply online at IISs.ac.in, on or before the last date of application, February 28, 2022.

Of the total 100 posts notified in the recruitment process, 42 are unreserved, 25 seats are for candidates belonging to OBC (NCL) category whereas 10 seats have been reserved for EWS candidates. Additionally, there are another 16 and seven seats reserved for SC and ST candidates respectively.

IISc Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The final selection of candidates for IISc’s technical assistant posts will be done solely on the basis of a computer-based MCQ test. Candidates will be required to update two choices of subjects under paper B in their online application.

IISc Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: To be eligible for IISc’s technical assistant recruitment process, candidates must have a B.Tech/ BE / B Arch/ B.Sc./ BCA or BVSc degree with minimum 55 per cent marks.

Age: The upper age limit for recruitment is 26 years.

IISc Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to unreserved, OBC or EWS candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. As per the recruitment notice, for all others, the fee is waived off.

IISc Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1. Log on to IISc’s official website, iisc.ac.in

Step 2. Under the ‘News & Events’ tab click on ‘Position Open’

Step 3. Here, click on ‘Click here to Apply’ under ‘Technical Assistant’ of ‘Other Positions’

Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5. On the new page, create a login by completing registering on the portal

Step 6. After registration, log in to your account, fill out the application form and submit the details.

Step 7. Save a copy of the submission receipt or take a printout for future reference.

IISc Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will be engaged on a regular basis with a probation period of two years and shall be eligible for salary as per Level 3 Basic pay Rs 21,700 (cell1) in addition to allowances according to IISc’s existing rates. For more detailed information, candidates may refer to the advertisement recruitment available on IISc.ac.in

