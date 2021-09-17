CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#IPL2021#Bollywood
Home » News » education-career » IISc to set up Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning Centre, Offer UG, Certificate Courses
1-MIN READ

IISc to set up Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning Centre, Offer UG, Certificate Courses

IISc Bangalore campus

IISc Bangalore campus

Kotak-IISc AI-ML Centre will offer Bachelor's, Master's and short-term courses in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, fintech, reinforcement learning, image processing and computer vision

The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore on Thursday announced a partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank to set up a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI-ML) Centre at the IISc campus here.

Spread across approximately 1,40,000 square feet, the Kotak-IISc AI-ML Centre will offer Bachelor’s, Master’s and short-term courses in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, fintech, reinforcement learning, image processing and computer vision, a joint statement said.

The Centre, established under KMBL’s CSR project on Education & Livelihood, will also promote research and innovation in AI and ML and develop the talent pool from across the country to provide cutting-edge solutions to meet the industry’s emerging and future requirements, it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:September 17, 2021, 14:31 IST