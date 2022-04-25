IISER Admissions 2022: Registration Date Postponed, Now to Begin From April 29

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has postponed its registration process. The application process that was going o begin on April 25, which now has been postponed by four days, and will start on April 29. Once the registration will open then applicants can apply on the official website — iiseradmission.in and iisermohali.ac.in. The last date to register is May 20, 2022.

As per the official notification the IISER Admission Test (IAT) 2022 is scheduled to be conducted its entrance test that is IAT 2022 on July 3, 2022. The application process for IISER 2022 will consist of registration, filling application form, uploading documents, and payment of fees. Along with the application form dates, the officials have also announced the IISER 2022 exam date.

This is not the first time that IISER registration has been postponed. Earlier the IISER admission test 2022 was going to be held will be conducted on June 12, which also got postponed.

IISER Admissions 2022: How to apply?

Once the registration is open candidate can follow these steps to apply.

Step 1. Visit the IISER 2022 official website – iiseradmission.in.

Step 2. Click on the “IISER registration 2022” link and complete the process.

Step 3. Proceed with the help of allotted credentials to fill the application form of IISER 2022.

Step 4. Pay the application fee in online mode.

Step 5. Preview and submit the IISER admission test application form.

Candidates can apply for admission through the State and Central Board (SCB) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channels. IISER also admits students through Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). JEE Advanced qualified students, who are in the first 15,000 ranks can apply for IISER admission.

Those who opt for the SCB channel have to appear for IAT 2022 and for admission through the KVPY channel, the entrance exam is the KVPY aptitude test. While filling the form students will also need their class class 10th and 12th board examination certificate, and passport size photo.

India has seven IISER Institutions and they are located in Mohali, Tirupati, Berhampur, Pune, Bhopal, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram. These Institutions correspond to five years dual degree course which is known as BS-MS Program.

