IISER Admissions 2022 to Start Tomorrow, Documents Needed to Apply

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) is all set to begin the registration process. The admissions process is going to begin from April 25, tomorrow. The last date to register is May 20, 2022. The applicants can apply on the official website — iiseradmission.in / iisermohali.ac.in.

The IISER Admission Test (IAT) 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022. In IAT 2022. The application process of IISER 2022 will consist of registration, filling application form, uploading documents and payment of fee. Along with the application form dates, the officials have also announced the IISER 2022 exam date. As per the official notification the IISER admission test 2022 will be conducted on June 12.

IISER Admissions 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the IISER 2022 official website – iiseradmission.in.

Step 2. Click on the “IISER registration 2022” link and complete the process.

Step 3. Proceed with the help of allotted credentials to fill the application form of IISER 2022.

Step 4. Pay application fee in online mode.

Step 5. Preview and submit the IISER admission test application form.

IISER Admissions 2022: Document needed to apply

Candidates can apply for admission through the State and Central Board (SCB) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channels. IISER also admits students through Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). JEE Advanced qualified students, who are in the first 15,000 ranks can apply for IISER admission.

Those who opt for the SCB channel have to appear for IAT 2022 and for admission through the KVPY channel, the entrance exam is the KVPY aptitude test.

While filling the form students will also need their class class 10th and 12th board examination certificate, and passport size photo.

India has seven IISER Institutions and they are located in Mohali, Tirupati, Berhampur, Pune, Bhopal, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram. These Institutions correspond to five years dual degree course which is known as BS-MS Program.

This year there has also been a change in the marking scheme, this year in the exam for each correct answer, candidates will be awarded three marks and for each incorrect answer they will get minus marking of 0.75 marks. For unanswered questions, no marks will be awarded or deducted.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.