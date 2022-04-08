IISER Bhopal Invites Applications for 5-day Summer Camp for Classes 9 to 12

The Centre for Science and Society at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal, has invited applications for a five-day short summer camp at its campus. Meant for students of classes 9 to 12, the summer camp will begin on May 16 at the IISER campus in Bhauri, Bhopal and go on till May 20.

Candidates can register for the camp online at IISER’s website on or before April 15. As per IISER Bhopal, the summer camp aims to enable the participants to understand the central role of science in society. Students will be offered an introduction to several topics in natural and engineering sciences through lectures and laboratory exercises. The exposure will also be supplemented with critical perspectives from Humanities and Social Science. The participants will get a chance to interact with senior students on the campus through different fun activities.

How to apply for IISER Summer Camp?

-Log on to Centre OF Science and Society, IISER Bhopal’s official website.

-Click on the Summer Outreach Camp 2022 link available on the home page and then click on ‘Click Here’ for online registration.

-Fill out the application form with the required information.

-Click on Submit

-Save the acknowledgement

The summer camp has limited seats and candidates will be selected through a screening round based on merit and representation from various schools. The list of selected candidates will be shared online on the institute’s website after completing the screening process by April 22. After the initial screening, selected candidates will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000 through SBI iCollect.

This registration fee will include the food and lodging expenses of the participants during their stay. The camp will also have on-campus doctors (24 hours) to ensure the personal health and well-being of all the participants

The IISER summer camp had remained suspended since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The summer camp was slated to be conducted between May 11 and May 16, 2020 but had to be cancelled due to the worsening pandemic situation.

