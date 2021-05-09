IISER Bhopal Invites Entries for Online Summer Internship Programme, Here's All You Need to Know

Students interested in basic sciences, engineering, and economic sciences may apply for an online summer internship at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal. The application process is closing soon and the last date to apply is May 10.

Selected candidates would participate in research carried out by IISER Bhopal faculty, through research/reading projects under their supervision. The project duration will range from four to eight weeks between May 25 and July 25.

Students who have completed or are currently studying in the second, third, and fourth year of BSc or BTech or BE programme or are in the first year of a master’s level degree such as MSc or MTech or an equivalent programme are eligible to apply for the program.

Candidates can submit their application by filling up an online internship application Form available at the IISER Bhopal’s official website. Students can apply up to two projects from the listed projects from the IISER Bhopal website. Candidates will be asked to submit a write-up after applying on basis of which they will be selected in addition to their academic performance.

List of selected candidates for the IISER Bhopal Online Summer Internship Program 2021 will be displayed on institute’s website by the third week of May.

The entire internship programme will be in online mode only, hence students need not visit the IISER Campus for this purpose. Students will not be provided any financial assistance.

After successful completion of the IISER Bhopal Online Summer Internship Program 2021 and submission of a detailed project report, certificates will be issued by the faculty-in-charge.

Students can mail their queries regarding the program to office_aa@iiserb.ac.in.

For any technical issue, students can write to webmaster@iiserb.ac.in along with relevant screenshots. Students have been advised not to contact the concerned faculty for selection information after applying for the internship.

