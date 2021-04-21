IISER Dean Prof Arvind Now VC of Punjabi University, Patiala

education-career

The post of vice-chancellor of the varsity had fallen vacant six months after Dr B S Ghuman resigned.

Noted physicist and Dean, Research and Development, at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Mohali, Professor Arvind, was on Tuesday appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala for a term of three years. The post of vice-chancellor of the varsity had fallen vacant six months after Dr B S Ghuman resigned.

Subsequently, the state government had appointed senior bureaucrat Ravneet Kaur as its officiating VC, according to a Chief Minister’s Office spokesperson.

first published:April 21, 2021, 11:28 IST