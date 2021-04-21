IISER Dean Prof Arvind Now VC of Punjabi University, Patiala

Noted physicist and Dean, Research and Development, at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Mohali, Professor Arvind, was on Tuesday appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala for a term of three years. The post of vice-chancellor of the varsity had fallen vacant six months after Dr B S Ghuman resigned.

Subsequently, the state government had appointed senior bureaucrat Ravneet Kaur as its officiating VC, according to a Chief Minister’s Office spokesperson.

