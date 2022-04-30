IISER Postpones BS-MS Programme Entrance Exam Once Again, Now From May 4

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has postponed the application process for its admission test — IAT 2022 — for the third time. The institute had previously decided that registrations would be beginning April 25, but then it changed the date to April 29. It has been postponed to May 4.

Once the forms are available, aspirants for the IISER admissions 2022 can apply online on the official website, iiseradmission.in. The application deadline for IISER admission 2022 is May 29. The IISER admission test 2022 or IAT 2022, is set to take place on July 3, this year.

The entrance exam will be held for admissions to the BS-MS programme offered by the institute’s branches at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.

IISER Admission Test 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must be an Indian national, a Person of Indian Origin (PIO), or an Indian Overseas Citizen (OCI). They must have graduated from a board accredited by the Council of Boards of School Education in India in 2021 or 2022 in class 12 or equivalent in the science stream (COBSE). Candidates from the general, OBC, and OBC-NCL (Non-Creamy Layer) categories must have received at least 60 per cent in aggregate in class 12, while those from the SC, ST and PwD categories must have received at least 55 per cent in aggregate.

IISER Admission Test 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official IISER 2022 website

Step 2: Navigate to the IISER registration 2022 link.

Step 3: Fill out the IISER 2022 application form using your credentials.

Step 4: Submit the application fee.

Step 5: Download and print the IISER admission exam application form.

IISER Admission Test 2022: Exam pattern

The admission test is a three-hour computer-based exam that includes questions from math, physics, chemistry, and biology. This year, the marking scheme at IISER has changed. Students will receive three marks for each correct response, while 0.75 marks will be withheld for each wrong answer. The NCERT syllabus is going to be used for the test. It is strongly advised to all aspirants that they keep an eye on the official website of IISER in order to stay up to date.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.