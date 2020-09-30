IIST Admission Form Released at iist.ac.in, Check All Details Here

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) has released the admission form for various BTech and dual degree programmes at iist.ac.in. Interested candidates can fill the admission form on the official website by October 7.

IIST will offer admission to various undergraduate engineering courses and 5-year dual degree programme in IITs and various other colleges. IIST will prepare its own merit list on the basis of scores of JEE mains and JEE advanced 2020 and class 12 result. The IIST 2020 merit list will be released on October 8. Interested aspirants can lock their allotted seat by paying the required fee. The Seat allotment will start from October 10.

IIST admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iist.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the Admission tab and click on ‘undergraduate’

Step 3: Click on 2020 admissions followed by ‘Online Portal’ tab

Step 4: Click on the online admission link

Step 5: Enter JEE advanced roll number, date of birth and login and fill the required details in the IIST application form

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit download the filled form and keep it secure for future reference

Candidates belong to general category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600 as the registration fee and for female candidates, SC, ST, PD students the fee is Rs 300. Candidates who will complete the registration process for IIST admission 2020, only their name will be included in the IIST 2020 merit list. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.

IIST also offers performance-based DoS financial assistance to the Undergraduate and dual degree program students for every semester. Students will be allotted seats in for postgraduate programs at the end of the sixth semester based on their preference and academic performance up to the sixth semester.

General category candidates will have to score at least 20 per cent marks in aggregate and at least 5 per cent marks in each of the three subjects in JEE Advanced in order to be eligible for IIST admission 2020. The candidates should also have to score at least 75 per cent in Class 12.