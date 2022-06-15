IIT, AIIMS in Jodhpur Jointly Launch Masters PhD Courses in Medical Technologies

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur along with the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Jodhpur have announced Master’s, Master’s-PhD and PhD programs in medical technologies. The last date to apply for the course is, today, June 15, 2022. The candidates must also note that the course work will commence in July 2022. Interested candidates can get more details

at https://iitj.ac.in/shc/index.php?id=programs.

The programs will allow medical professionals and engineers to learn and share

knowledge under a trans-disciplinary academic umbrella. The aim is to provide a common platform for doctors and engineers, fostering knowledge sharing and innovation, leading to the development of indigenous healthcare devices and systems through incubation and entrepreneurship, claimed the institute in its press release.

To pursue the course, the applicant must qualify for the written test and interview conducted jointly by IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur, informed the institutes.

Dr. Sushmita Jha, Coordinator Medical Technology program, IIT Jodhpur, said,

“Medicine and technology are exploding with new knowledge. It is time that they are combined with patient needs and business sense, to make accessible medical

technology a reality.”

Dr. Nirmal Raut, Medical Oncologist, said, “The manner in which genomics and AI have transformed precision oncology, I can foresee lots of new medical technology applications that will transform patient care.”

Shradha Suman, Student: Masters in Medical Technologies, IIT Jodhpur & AIIMSJodhpur, said, “The Medtech program jointly offered by IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur is an opportunity for individuals enthusiastic about healthcare innovation. This ecosystem motivated me to identify an unmet need during the clinical immersion and develop an indigenous technology solution. It offers support to build our ideas into healthcare startups.”

“The program will offers equal seats to medical and engineering graduates and coursework offered jointly by IITJ and AIIMS Jodhpur. The course work is followed by a project enabling the creation of a futuristic device and protocol, added the institutes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.