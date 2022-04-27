IIT Aspirants File Plea in SC, Seek Extra Attempt at JEE Advanced

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by candidates who had appeared in JEE Advanced 2020 and 2021 but were either not qualified or got qualified with low rank. As per the petition, the students have challenged the JEE Advanced notice dated December 30, 2021 which makes them ineligible to get an extra chance to appear for the IIT entrance, reported Live Law.

The candidates have demanded that they should be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2022. As per the notice issued by the Joint Admission Board (JAB), on December 30 last year, it grants one more chance to students to appear for the JEE Advanced in three cases only.

As per the notice by JAB, it allows students of 2020 batch who did not register for the JEE Main in both years 2020 and 2021 to appear for JEE Advanced 2022. Those who registered for the JEE Main in 2020 or 2021 but did not qualify the main once or both times and those who qualified the JEE Main in 2020 and 2021 but did not register or appear in JEE Advanced in those two years are also eligible for the exam this year. Every year, the top 2.5 lakh candidates of JEE Main are allowed to appear for the IIT entrance.

As per the plea, filed through AOR Sachin Sharma, the students who were not able to qualify JEE Advanced or who were qualified but got low rank ineligible argued that the notice issued by JAB is against SC’s judgement in the Vijay Lakshmi v Punjab University 2003 (8) SCC 440 case. In which, the apex court had observed that when there the circumstances are different, the question of unequal treatment does not arise.

“Now in the present case there are no change in circumstances under which relaxation is being given to the students who failed to qualify the preliminary exam – JEE (Main) and by default could not sit for JEE (Advanced), and to those who did qualify JEE (Main) but did not register for JEE (Advanced), and to those who did not even register for JEE (Main) in the 1st place but such relaxation is being denied to the petitioners herein who qualified JEE (Main) both times and appeared in JEE (Advanced) both times in 2020 and 2021 under same circumstances,” the plea states, reported the news daily.

