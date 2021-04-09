IIT-B Incubated Startup Develops World’s First Microsensor-Based Explosive Trace Detector

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday, April 9 launched NanoSniffer, the world’s first Microsensor based Explosive Trace Detector (ETD). He posted a tweet on his social media account to share the information. As per the tweet, ETD is developed by NanoSniff Technologies, an IIT Bombay incubated startup, while it has been marketed by Vehant Technologies, a spin-off from a former IIT Delhi incubated startup Kritikal Solutions.

Launching NanoSniffer Explosive trace detector (IITB and IITD). https://t.co/GVayhSGJLi— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 9, 2021

Speaking on the occasion, the Education Minister said that NanoSniffer is a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India, adding that it is 100%made in India product in terms of research, development and manufacturing. He said that the core technology of NanoSniffer is protected by patents in the United States and Europe. The Minister added that this affordable device will reduce the dependency of the country on imported explosive trace detector devices.

Appreciating the ETD, Pokhriyal said that NanoSniffer can detect explosives in less than 10 seconds and it also identifies and categorizes explosives into different classes. It detects all classes of military, conventional and homemade explosives. It also gives visible and audible alerts with a sunlight-readable colour display.

He added that with the development of this product by IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi along with their offshoot companies are making a sincere effort to boost the nation’s security with advanced and affordable indigenous products.

Appreciating and encouraging the talents of the country, the Minister said that India is full of talented, knowledgeable and hard-working entrepreneurs, hence why should we import foreign products.

Explosives and contraband detection have become a norm at high-security locations like airports, railways, metro stations, hotels, malls, and other public places because of the constant threats, which the nation faces due to geopolitical realities.

According to the information, NanoSniffer has successfully passed Pune based DRDO’s High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) testing and has also been tested by the country’s elite counter-terror force National Security Guard (NSG).

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here