IIT BHU Alumnus Donates USD 1 Million Towards Institute’s Entrepreneurship Centre

Jay Choudhry, an alumnus of IIT BHU has donated USD 1 million to fund the institute’s Entrepreneurship Centre. The donation also aims at establishing a Software Innovation Center that will provide a platform encouraging students to learn and innovate in software development, quantum computing, cyber security, IoT, and data analytics.

This will help develop a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem, focusing on the development of students, faculty, and entrepreneurship. said the institute. This donation will help establish the Entrepreneurship Centre and deliver promising growth among students and faculty, said IIT BHU.

Choudhry is the CEO and founder of cloud-based information security firm Zscaler. A faculty member of the institute will be selected for the ‘Jay Chaudhry Professor of Software Innovation’, who will oversee and manage the Software Innovation Centre. Chaudhry’s donation will fund a lecture series on software innovation and a software technology seed fund. Vish Narayanan will be managing both initiatives on behalf of the IIT BHU foundation.

“Contributing for the betterment of our bright young generation, gives me immense satisfaction. This Entrepreneurship Centre is one of the steps that will help educate students to navigate their careers and learn practical skills and allow them to be more competitive in the world of cyber security. I hope that the Entrepreneurship Centre will afford students with big dreams and aspirations and give them a similar path as I was fortunate enough to experience," said Chaudhry.

Arun Tripathi, the IIT BHU Foundation President said Chaudhry’s donation will strengthen student, faculty and entrepreneurship development at IIT BHU, blazing a trail of entrepreneurs of the future.

Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, Director of IIT (BHU) said, “The Entrepreneurship Centre will go a long way. From enhancing the education and development of students to the retention of the best talent of our faculties, and the promise of young entrepreneurs on our campus. Such support and guidance from current alums to future alums keep IIT (BHU) at the forefront. We couldn’t be prouder to leverage this amazing donation for so many of our students to follow in Jay’s inspiring footsteps."

