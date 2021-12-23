IIT BHU Students Receive 1185 Job Offers, Highest Package at Rs 2.05 Crore

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) BHU, Varanasi received a total of 1,185 job offers in the first phase of placements. Among these, 35 students bagged International offers with the highest package being Rs 2.05 crores from Uber. The highest package received in the domestic job is 78 lakh per annum offered to 2 students from UiPath.

There has been a significant increase in the placement rate as compared to last year’s placements, claims IIT (BHU). The placement season witnessed 33 students getting placed at Rakuten. Uber and Weathernews gave international offers to 1 student each respectively. As of now, 322 companies have recruited students from IIT (BHU).

Some of the other companies include that offered placements in the first phase include Indeed, Zeta, Microsoft SWE, Oracle, Harness.io, AQR Capital, Confluent, Rippling, MindTickle, Plutus SDE, Graviton SDE, Micron International, Sprinklr PE/PSE, Codenation, Uber, Goldman Sachs, Google, Thought Spot, Cisco, Rakuten, Wells Fargo, Microsoft DS, Graviton Quant, Plutus QA, APT DS, JPMC Quant, HiLabs DS, Texas Instruments, Jaguar GEET, Mentor Graphics, Qualcomm Hardware, LAM Research, Micron (CAD Engineer), Micron (Circuit Verification Engineer), Micron (Embedded Engineer), Applied Materials, OLA Vehicle Eng., Intel, Infurnia, MasterCard AI, Flipkart, JPMC Analyst, MasterCard AA, Accenture Consulting, OLA DS, Bidgely DS, AbinBev, Analyst, HiLabs APM, Walmart DS, Housing.com PA, KLA Tencor, Phonepe GT, Bajaj Auto, IBM, and TATA Project.

Most of the IITs have recorded high salary packages in this year’s placements. IIT Guwahati students received an offer of Rs 2 crore from an international company on day one of the placements. The top domestic offer was Rs 1.2 crore. While at IIT Roorkee, the highest package is at Rs 2.15 core. On the domestic front, three students received packages between Rs 1.30 crore to Rs 1.8 crore. As many as 11 students received packages worth more than Rs 1 crore on the very first day of the placement. While at IIT Hyderabad, the highest package received is Rs 65 lakh, and the average package is Rs 23 lakh this year.

