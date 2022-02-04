IIT BHU to Hold Joint Research, Student Exchange Programmes With Japan's Niigata University

IIT BHU, Varanasi has signed an agreement with Niigata University, Japan to collaborate in joint research, hold joint lectures, symposiums of students/faculty members and to promote exchange and cooperation in education. This academic and research collaboration will likely bring two friendly nations closer and encourage students to be selected and nominated by the home university/institution. Furthermore, both parties will endeavour to ensure that an equal number of students are exchanged and participated, claims the IIT in its press release.

“To select students for the exchange program, the parties shall establish procedures and selection of exchange students based on their academic achievements. During the meeting, both prestigious institutes also discussed the acquisition and recognition of credits," it added. Additionally, the host university/institution shall waive examination fee, entrance fees, and tuition fees for exchange students.

Speaking about the collaboration, director of IIT (BHU) Varanasi, Prof Pramod Kumar Jain and president of the Niigata University, Prof Tatsuo Ushiki mentioned that this initiative will help to establish strong collaboration between two institutes. They also highlighted the need for strong academic partnerships between the two institutions and the need to build a strong collaboration with the active participation of students and faculty members.

During the virtual meeting, Prof. Nozomu TSUBOI, Vice President, Global Engagement, Niigata University Japan also gave a detailed presentation on the background of the University, collaborations, how to start student exchange in the pandemic and post-pandemic situation, and existing collaborations with different Indian universities and institutions.

