IIT Bhubaneswar Conducts Vaccination Drive for Students, Faculty and Non-Faculty Members

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar conducted a vaccination drive recently for its students, faculty, staff members and their dependents in four slots on May 15, June 7, 15 and 16 at three different centres located in Bhubaneswar and Khordha district.

“In view of the phenomenal rise of Covid-19 cases across the country, IIT Bhubaneswar with a motto to safeguard and protect the campus and its community of students, faculty, staff members and their dependents including their outsourced staff ranging from security, housekeeping, horticulture etc, against the deadly virus successfully got vaccinated all in four slots with active support from Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Odisha and Ministry of Education, Govt. of India," IIT Bhubaneshwar wrote in an official press release.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, IIT Bhubaneshwar had taken strict measures by the institute’s Covid Prevention Task Force (CPTF) to prevent the spread of the virus. “The institute could protect the campus from Covid all through till April except for 5 cases in last September 2020," the institute said adding that during May-June this year, a few cases developed in the campus due to the second wave of Covid-19 but it was handled well.

Commenting on the vaccination drive, Prof Raja Kumar, IIT Bhubaneshwar said that it was done in the interest of the fraternity to safeguard them against the deadly virus and its variants. “We also advised those students who are away at their homes across the country to get the vaccination done in the earliest of opportunities, they get," he added.

