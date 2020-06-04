Take the pledge to vote

IIT-Bhubaneswar to Conduct Online End Semester Exams for Outgoing Students

Students can choose from two examination schedules, one starting from June 24 and another from the end of July or the first week of August, as per their convenience, it said.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
IIT-Bhubaneswar to Conduct Online End Semester Exams for Outgoing Students
For representation only: Students wearing protective face masks read in class at Yio Chu Kang Secondary School, as schools reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore June 2, 2020.

The IIT-Bhubaneswar has decided to conduct end semester examinations for outgoing students in the online mode to facilitate their timely graduation, a statement issued by the institute has said.

The decision in this regard was taken by the IIT-Bhubaneswar's Senate "to uphold the rules of the institute and ensure graduation of students without compromising on the standards of evaluation," the statement issued on Wednesday said.

Students can choose from two examination schedules, one starting from June 24 and another from the end of July or the first week of August, as per their convenience, it said.

If the situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak improves, students may also come to the IIT Bhubaneswar campus and take the examinations, the statement added.

