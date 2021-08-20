IIT Bhubaneswar to Train Unemployed, Under-employed & Underprivileged

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar will train unemployed, under-employed & underprivileged youth with technical education and help them get jobs. This could be possible under the recent MoU signed between the IIT and the Skill Development Institute Bhubaneswar. A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed by Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar and Shri Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Chairman, Skill Development Institute Bhubaneswar in the presence of the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan said that the collaboration between IIT and SDI will help to address the local issues and environmental issues in a disaster-prone state like Odisha and thereby acting as a role model for the entire nation. He further reiterated that the amalgamation of knowledge and technical skills at IIT Bhubaneswar will pave the path for innovative outcomes in a state like Odisha. Shri Pradhan stated that the real potential of Odisha lies in its people and its real growth has to be driven by its youth.

Pradhan said that IIT Bhubaneswar is a leading Institute in the state of Odisha should take the lead in the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and paving the path for holistic and multidisciplinary education and thereby helping the needy sections of the society.

The minister also inaugurated the Pushpagiri lecture hall complex and the Rishikulya hall of residence at IIT Bhubaneswar today. This is the largest lecture complex and hostel in the State of Odisha and hoped that the added infrastructure facilities will enable the students to strive for greater excellence. He said that the spirit of nation-first, youth will be the torchbearers of a self-reliant India of the 21st- century.

RELATED NEWS Education Ministry in Process of Drafting Bill for Setting Up Higher Education Commission: Pradhan

The NEP he said is based on the foundation of “affordability, accessibility, equity, and Quality". “It is not merely a policy but a vision document for our future which aims to establish a student-centric education system by empowering the students with flexibility and power of choice," he added. The Minister stressed that NEP will transform our higher educational institutions into world-class institutions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here