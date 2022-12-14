IIT Bombay Collaborates With Plaksha University For Joint Research, Short-term Programmes

Plaksha University, and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), recently signed an MoU for joint research and internship opportunities for students at the respective institutions. According to the institutes, there will be joint conferences, and joint research.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Rudra Pratap, the Founding Vice Chancellor of Plaksha University (former Deputy Director of the Indian Institute of Science) and Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay at the Powai campus.

Under the MoU, Plaksha University and IIT - Bombay will explore knowledge sharing and research in areas such as Computer Science and AI, Robotics and Cyber-physical systems, advanced manufacturing, Bioengineering, and Education Technology.

Prof. Rudra Pratap said, “It is an honour to work with IIT Bombay. This partnership is aligned with our goal of providing contemporary technology programs with a razor-sharp focus on research-based pedagogy. It is an excellent opportunity for faculty and students to access experiential technical education at both institutions that will ultimately enhance their intellect, ideas, dynamism, and passion for innovation.

The partnership will also enable the institutions to mutually leverage:

● Visits by and exchange of faculty members, students, and research scholars

● Joint research, exchange of information, and development projects and publications

● Internship opportunities for students at laboratories of the respective institutions

● Joint conferences or symposia

● Special short-term programs at undergraduate and graduate levels

Speaking about the partnership, Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri said, “Time has come that quality higher education goes much beyond the walls of public institutions. Setting up Plaksha University is a wonderful initiative on this front. IIT Bombay will always support such an initiative and I am sure there would be miles that IITB will walk together with Plaksha”.

